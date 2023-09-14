Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $1,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,061,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,555,000 after buying an additional 434,145 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 46.2% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 122,713 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 0.76. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.17 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

