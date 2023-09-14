Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,641,093,000 after acquiring an additional 819,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,981,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,090,060,000 after acquiring an additional 383,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

