Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $940,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $273,480,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 419.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,606,000 after buying an additional 2,650,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

