Relative Value Partners Group LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

