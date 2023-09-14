Relative Value Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $898,000.

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

