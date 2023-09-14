Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 6,791 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $70.61 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

