Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.71% of NSTS Bancorp worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NSTS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in NSTS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in NSTS Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NSTS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTS Bancorp stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of 296.67 and a beta of -0.02. NSTS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

NSTS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

