Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,773,000 after acquiring an additional 921,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $247.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.