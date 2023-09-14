Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 33,696 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,696 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.84% of BRT Apartments worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 49.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 175,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 57,749 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.02.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,479.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

