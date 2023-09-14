Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VT opened at $96.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

