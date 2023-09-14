Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 862 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $148.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.08.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

