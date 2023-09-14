Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Releases Earnings Results

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Research Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Research Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Institutional Trading of Research Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,932 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Research Solutions by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 30.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

