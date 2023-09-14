Reviewing Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Northeast Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 18.01% 12.55% 0.84% Northeast Bank 24.22% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northeast Bank pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Franklin Financial Services and Northeast Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Bank has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.24%. Given Northeast Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Northeast Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $67.40 million 1.86 $14.94 million $3.32 8.67 Northeast Bank $114.42 million 3.12 $44.19 million $5.96 7.63

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northeast Bank beats Franklin Financial Services on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.