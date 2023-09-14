ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RWLK

ReWalk Robotics Trading Up 1.1 %

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 350.43% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,751,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,611,162.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 262,708 shares of company stock worth $185,224 and sold 58,162 shares worth $37,840. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.