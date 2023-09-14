Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.61

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RCDO stock opened at GBX 516 ($6.46) on Thursday. Ricardo has a 52 week low of GBX 411 ($5.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 558.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3,200.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

