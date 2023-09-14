Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.61

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.35. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ricardo Stock Up 0.8 %
RCDO stock opened at GBX 516 ($6.46) on Thursday. Ricardo has a 52 week low of GBX 411 ($5.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 558.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £321.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3,200.00 and a beta of 0.59.
Ricardo Company Profile
