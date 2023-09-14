RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 4%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. 1,136,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,010,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RLX Technology from $3.15 to $2.40 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on RLX Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.84.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perseverance Asset Management International increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 8,465,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,545 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 13,143,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905,603 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

