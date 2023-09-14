Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $51,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,227,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,950,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,399. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $495.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.87. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $504.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.