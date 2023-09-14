Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $169.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.83.

AWK stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

