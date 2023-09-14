RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.50 billion-$68.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.60 billion. RTX also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.95-5.05 EPS.

Shares of RTX opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. RTX has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

