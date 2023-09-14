Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Position Trimmed by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE SBR opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.95% and a return on equity of 967.64%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.364 dividend. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.