Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $6.53 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $135.99 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $6.53 or 0.00024506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00146825 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003783 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.52657699 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.