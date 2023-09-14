Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Up 5.8%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.90. 555,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 903,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.