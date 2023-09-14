Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Increased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 218,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,041. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.