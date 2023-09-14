Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.