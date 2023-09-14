Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.16. 387,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,518. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

