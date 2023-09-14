Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.28.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $224,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

