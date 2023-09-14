Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Neutral Rating for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.72. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $44.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

