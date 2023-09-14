Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Dominion Energy, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

D has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.95. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.