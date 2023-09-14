Searle & CO. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Searle & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

