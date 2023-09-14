Searle & CO. Has $9.05 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.0% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $466.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

