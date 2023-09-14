Searle & CO. Sells 216 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Searle & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Searle & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after acquiring an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,510,000 after buying an additional 3,524,385 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a PE ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

