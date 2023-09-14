SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. SelectQuote updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLQT opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 102.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.