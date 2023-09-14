Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2023

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Selina Hospitality Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SLNA opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Selina Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, 500.com reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Selina Hospitality in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Selina Hospitality

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality during the first quarter worth $86,000.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selina Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selina Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.