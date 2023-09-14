Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Selina Hospitality Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SLNA opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. Selina Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, 500.com reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Selina Hospitality in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality during the first quarter worth $86,000.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

