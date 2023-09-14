Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Get Semtech alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 66.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.