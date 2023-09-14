Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $22.87, but opened at $24.20. Semtech shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 2,078,853 shares changing hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 50.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Semtech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Semtech by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 578,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after buying an additional 480,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 619,751 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 105,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 28,928 shares during the period.

Semtech Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -256.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

