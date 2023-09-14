Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.22)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.66 million. Semtech also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -$0.22–$0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.92.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.11 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

