Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $72.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.05 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.55 million. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,858.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 260.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

