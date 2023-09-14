Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.77

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.77 and traded as high as $21.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 74,698 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,045.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.19 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Featured Articles

