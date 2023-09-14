Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Expands By 400.0%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ARRJF remained flat at $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
