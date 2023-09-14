Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Expands By 400.0%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Arjo AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARRJF remained flat at $3.89 during trading hours on Thursday. Arjo AB has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Stories

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

