Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Grows By 762.5%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 762.5% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brenntag

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGY opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Brenntag has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.