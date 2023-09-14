Short Interest in International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Rises By 1,200.0%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance
Shares of International Container Terminal Services stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. International Container Terminal Services has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.
International Container Terminal Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than International Container Terminal Services
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Body Slammed Under $100, Is World Wrestling Stock an Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for International Container Terminal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Container Terminal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.