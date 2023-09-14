Short Interest in International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Rises By 1,200.0%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

International Container Terminal Services Stock Performance

Shares of International Container Terminal Services stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. International Container Terminal Services has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69.

International Container Terminal Services Company Profile

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

