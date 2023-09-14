Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 59.4%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance
Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $10.35.
Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
