Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Decreases By 59.4%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 15,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 790,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 227,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,761 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

