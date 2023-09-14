Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Increases By 84.7%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,326,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Price Performance

Shares of UAE stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

