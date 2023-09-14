Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Grows By 545.5%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 545.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

