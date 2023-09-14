Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Grows By 545.5%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 545.5% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $8.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $9.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37.
About Klöckner & Co SE
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Klöckner & Co SE
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.