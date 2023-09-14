Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Drops By 93.3%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

MXCHY stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.