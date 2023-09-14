Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Rises By 400.0%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

