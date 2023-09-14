Short Interest in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Decreases By 97.7%

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the August 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOKCY opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.