Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Grows By 88.0%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the August 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

USLM stock opened at $207.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.22. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12-month low of $102.12 and a 12-month high of $226.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 23.86%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

