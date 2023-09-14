Short Interest in Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Drops By 65.8%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viomi Technology by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viomi Technology Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ VIOT opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.95. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.