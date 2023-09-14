Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €98.15 ($105.54) and last traded at €97.45 ($104.78). Approximately 10,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €97.10 ($104.41).

Sixt Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.03.

About Sixt

(Get Free Report)

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.